Abacus Awarded by Varta

Abacus Group has been named as Varta Microbattery GmbH's Distributor of the Year 2005, in recognition of a year of exceptional growth.

During 2005 Abacus Group doubled its sales of Varta Microbattery's products. "It is the aim of the Abacus Group to become the UK's preferred supplier of battery products for industrial applications and our relationship with Varta is fundamental to making this happen," commented Tim Parker, emech specialist at Abacus. "I am delighted to receive this award on behalf of the Group in recognition of everyone's efforts to increase both sales and design wins."



Gordon Clements, sales and marketing manager for Varta Microbattery continued, "The growth achieved by the Abacus Group has been a tremendous achievement in difficult market conditions. The Varta Distributor of the Year award is given in recognition of a distributors sales achievement, forward order book and design-in success, all of which Abacus scored highly on. I look forward to building on that success with them in the coming year."



The Varta Microbattery franchise is managed by Micromark C&CD on behalf of the Abacus Group. Full technical, sample and design support is available on a comprehensive range of battery technologies.