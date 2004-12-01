Indium Introduces Pb-Free VOC-Free Wave Solder Flux

As announced in the Indium press release on Nov. 24th the Indium Corporation of America has introduced 1075-EXR 46 wave solder flux specifically designed to meet the process demands of Pb-Free manufacturing.

1075-EXR 46 is a VOC-Free material formulated for Pb-Free wave soldering of surface-mount, mixed-technology and through-hole electronics assemblies.



1075-EXR 46 is a water-based, non-flammable flux that eliminates VOC emissions and special storage requirements. In addition, 1075-EXR 46 offers a wide process window that provides excellent solderability on difficult to solder assemblies during extended dwell times. It also reduces solder balling and eliminates cleaning.