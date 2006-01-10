Avnet names AVX Top Passives Supplier

AVX Corporation has been named by Avnet as the Top Passives Supplier for 2005. AVX received the honor at a Senior Executives Strategy Meeting recently in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The component manufacturer was recognized as an integral partner in the electronic components distribution market.

"Avnet Electronic Marketing Americas is pleased to present AVX with its inaugural award of Top Overall Passive Supplier for 2005," said Pat Wastal, senior vice president of IP&E for Avnet Electronics Marketing. "This award is based on the market position that AVX has within Avnet. Avnet and AVX have maintained a very strong relationship for over 40 years. For each of those years AVX has been our largest partner for passive components."



According to Wastal, "AVX is a leader in passives technology and Avnet is pleased to acknowledge their commitment with this award. We see this as a solid legacy and one we are confident will continue well into the future."



AVX designs and manufactures passive components to serve a wide variety of industries, ranging from telecommunications to military and automotive, while striving to facilitate programs that are environmentally friendly to reduce the impact of its activities on nature.



"We are delighted to receive this award from our distribution partner Avnet," said Marshall Jackson, executive vice president, sales and marketing. "We are the largest supplier of passive components in North America and Avnet has been instrumental in our achieving this position."