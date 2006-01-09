Electronics Production | January 09, 2006
Projects Manager appointed by Jaltek
UK-based EMS-provider Jaltek Systems Ltd. announces its support of current expansion and future growth prospects with the appointment of Mike Harvey to the role of Projects Manager.
Product quality is essential - it almost goes without saying - but for premier EMS provider Jaltek Systems Ltd., there is something even more important for its success with its OEM partners: the quality of its people. Without its peoples' expertise, dynamism and unflagging team spirit, Jaltek would not have achieved strong, steady growth throughout the electronics industry's worst downturn ever. With their skills and vision, Jaltek's people have taken their company into the world's top OEMs and blue chip multinationals, to develop and manufacture highly advanced products for demanding niche applications.
As Jaltek builds on its growth and expands its service offering, it remains true to its emphasis on human resources, taking on new team members whose skill sets and experience further enhance the company's professionalism and future development.
And so it is with the latest addition to the Jaltek fold: with 10 years' experience in project and business management for blue-chip and advanced technology companies, and in particular in demanding military and medical applications, Mike Harvey is well suited to his new role in
Jaltek, where he will be responsible for the management of customer projects, from enquiry processing to order completion.
Harvey has a wealth of experience in demanding design, manufacturing and project management environments, all of which will be invaluable to him and Jaltek's clients in his new role.
