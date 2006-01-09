Telelogic names new asian boss

Telelogic the leading provider of software solutions that align advanced systems and software development with business objectives, today announced that Staffan Söderqvist has been appointed President of the Market Division Asia/Pacific.

Söderqvist will be responsible for managing Telelogic's sales, marketing and professional services operations for the division and increasing the company's visibility in the Asia/Pacific marketplace. He will operate from Telelogic's Singapore office. Söderqvist will report directly to Scott Raskin, Chief Operating Officer for Telelogic.



Söderqvist has more than 20 years experience of working in this region. He was formerly the Director of Ericsson's mobile telephone operation in Japan and was responsible for the integration of Sony Ericsson in China. Söderqvist has also held several Executive positions within Ericsson in Asia. Additionally, he was the Sales Director at Microcell's mobile telephone operations in China. Söderqvist leaves the position of CFO and Deputy CEO of Pergo AB to take up the role of President of Market Division Asia/Pacific with Telelogic.



“I am very pleased with the recruitment of Staffan Söderqvist. He has extensive marketing- and sales experience from several key markets in Asia, e.g. Japan and China. He has an excellent experience and a proven record from previous senior positions and also from acquisitions and integrations processes, which is very important for us,” said Anders Lidbeck, President and CEO of Telelogic. “We have high expectation that the appointment of Söderqvist will see Telelogic accelerate growth and continue to strengthen our presence in this dynamic market”



Staffan Söderqvist will take up his new position on February 1st 2006.