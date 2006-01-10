Keko attained UL-CSA approval

In December 2005 Slovenian-based passive components maker Keko Varicon attained UL-CSA approval for ZV Series of SMD Low Voltage Varicons® according to standards UL1449 and CSA C22.2.

UL-CSA File E221545 covers ZV voltage range from 2 to 95 Vac (3 to 125 Vdc) and chip sizes from 0603 to 2220.



ZV Series Varicons® are designed for use in the protection of low voltage board level products and components in the field of alarm systems, sensors, control and automation techniques, etc. Typical applications are :



• Suppression of inductive switching or other transient events such as surge voltage at the circuit board level



• ESD protection for components sensitive to IEC 1000-4-2, MIL-STD 883C Method 3015.7 and other industry specs.



• ZVs can effectively replace larger surface mount TVS Zeners in many applications



• ZVs can help achieve electromagnetic compliance of end products



• ZVs provide on-board transient voltage protection of ICs and transistors