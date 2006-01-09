Major Expansion Programme at Graphic

UK-based PCB producer Graphic expands its Production space by a further 10,000 sq ft. to accommodate its new state of the art manufacturing equipment installed at present.

Graphic is acclaimed as one of the best equipped PCB Manufacturing Units in Europe and were pioneers of BS and Mil. Spec. approved Rigid-Flex, CIC, and complex micro-via Multilayers (50 layers).



Graphic was the first PCB manufacturer in the UK to install a laser drilling system in production and the first in the UK with a DP 100 SL Direct Imaging System to achieve lines and spaces of 50 microns.