Electronics Production | January 09, 2006
Motorola, Freescale, Nikko in co'op
Motorola Inc. and Nikko have announced a new Wireless Wheels remote control toy car controlled by select Motorola iDEN® handsets.
Based on the Freescale Semiconductor wireless Personal Area Network (PAN) technology which utilizes the IEEE® 802.15.4 standard, the 1/16 scale replica is the latest remote control model to be introduced by Motorola to the consumer market.
Using the Motorola iDEN phone attachment, which leverages PAN technology, the Motorola iDEN handset replaces traditional remote controls by operating multiple devices such as toys or robots with reliable two-way communications.
Wireless Wheels are full-function radio controlled toy cars that give consumers a multi-sensory racing experience. Combined with Motorola iDEN handsets, users can view simulations of their car's movement via animation on the phone's screen, hear the engine start and the tires squeal as they race, and feel the phone vibrate in their hand like the steering wheel of a race car. In addition, the Push-To-Talk (PTT) button serves as a “turbo boost” for a sudden burst of speed.
M. Ban, CEO Nikko Company Ltd notes, “The new Motorola technology for radio control toys is very exciting and innovative. This is the first major advancement in the RC toy category in many years. We are honored to be able to work with Motorola and Freescale on the development of the generation of hi-tech RC toys.”
“It's the fusion of mobile technology and toys,” said Peter Aloumanis, general manager, U.S. Markets Division, Motorola's iDEN® Mobile Devices. “Motorola is exploring new applications for short-range wireless communication technologies - and is having fun while doing it. Wireless Wheels is another example of bringing seamless mobility to life through play.”
“Nikko's latest remote control car is bringing wireless technology to a new level,” said Brett Black, commercial wireless manager of Freescale's Wireless and Mobile Systems Group. “This collaboration underscores Freescale's leadership in providing cutting-edge wireless solutions that will have a positive and fun impact in our everyday lives.”
Freescale's technology based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard includes the MC13193 2.4 GHz RF chip, a low voltage, low power HCS08 MCU, which provides a robust, cost effective, and easy-to-deploy solution. IEEE 802.15.4 on-chip features and enhancements help to reduce external components and total bill of materials, while providing battery lifetimes of up to several years.
Using the Motorola iDEN phone attachment, which leverages PAN technology, the Motorola iDEN handset replaces traditional remote controls by operating multiple devices such as toys or robots with reliable two-way communications.
Wireless Wheels are full-function radio controlled toy cars that give consumers a multi-sensory racing experience. Combined with Motorola iDEN handsets, users can view simulations of their car's movement via animation on the phone's screen, hear the engine start and the tires squeal as they race, and feel the phone vibrate in their hand like the steering wheel of a race car. In addition, the Push-To-Talk (PTT) button serves as a “turbo boost” for a sudden burst of speed.
M. Ban, CEO Nikko Company Ltd notes, “The new Motorola technology for radio control toys is very exciting and innovative. This is the first major advancement in the RC toy category in many years. We are honored to be able to work with Motorola and Freescale on the development of the generation of hi-tech RC toys.”
“It's the fusion of mobile technology and toys,” said Peter Aloumanis, general manager, U.S. Markets Division, Motorola's iDEN® Mobile Devices. “Motorola is exploring new applications for short-range wireless communication technologies - and is having fun while doing it. Wireless Wheels is another example of bringing seamless mobility to life through play.”
“Nikko's latest remote control car is bringing wireless technology to a new level,” said Brett Black, commercial wireless manager of Freescale's Wireless and Mobile Systems Group. “This collaboration underscores Freescale's leadership in providing cutting-edge wireless solutions that will have a positive and fun impact in our everyday lives.”
Freescale's technology based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard includes the MC13193 2.4 GHz RF chip, a low voltage, low power HCS08 MCU, which provides a robust, cost effective, and easy-to-deploy solution. IEEE 802.15.4 on-chip features and enhancements help to reduce external components and total bill of materials, while providing battery lifetimes of up to several years.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments