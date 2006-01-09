Motorola, Freescale, Nikko in co'op

Motorola Inc. and Nikko have announced a new Wireless Wheels remote control toy car controlled by select Motorola iDEN® handsets.

Based on the Freescale Semiconductor wireless Personal Area Network (PAN) technology which utilizes the IEEE® 802.15.4 standard, the 1/16 scale replica is the latest remote control model to be introduced by Motorola to the consumer market.



Using the Motorola iDEN phone attachment, which leverages PAN technology, the Motorola iDEN handset replaces traditional remote controls by operating multiple devices such as toys or robots with reliable two-way communications.



Wireless Wheels are full-function radio controlled toy cars that give consumers a multi-sensory racing experience. Combined with Motorola iDEN handsets, users can view simulations of their car's movement via animation on the phone's screen, hear the engine start and the tires squeal as they race, and feel the phone vibrate in their hand like the steering wheel of a race car. In addition, the Push-To-Talk (PTT) button serves as a “turbo boost” for a sudden burst of speed.



M. Ban, CEO Nikko Company Ltd notes, “The new Motorola technology for radio control toys is very exciting and innovative. This is the first major advancement in the RC toy category in many years. We are honored to be able to work with Motorola and Freescale on the development of the generation of hi-tech RC toys.”



“It's the fusion of mobile technology and toys,” said Peter Aloumanis, general manager, U.S. Markets Division, Motorola's iDEN® Mobile Devices. “Motorola is exploring new applications for short-range wireless communication technologies - and is having fun while doing it. Wireless Wheels is another example of bringing seamless mobility to life through play.”



“Nikko's latest remote control car is bringing wireless technology to a new level,” said Brett Black, commercial wireless manager of Freescale's Wireless and Mobile Systems Group. “This collaboration underscores Freescale's leadership in providing cutting-edge wireless solutions that will have a positive and fun impact in our everyday lives.”



Freescale's technology based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard includes the MC13193 2.4 GHz RF chip, a low voltage, low power HCS08 MCU, which provides a robust, cost effective, and easy-to-deploy solution. IEEE 802.15.4 on-chip features and enhancements help to reduce external components and total bill of materials, while providing battery lifetimes of up to several years.