Camtek Releases Preliminary Q1<br> 2006 Guidance of $20-23 Million

Camtek Ltd. has announced that it expects to recognize revenues in the range of $20-23 million in the first quarter of 2006.

This preliminary guidance is based on the current backlog and prospects for Camtek's Falcon systems, which indicate another strong quarter, and on the assumption that the PCB market remains at a similar level as in the fourth quarter of 2005.



Mr. Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We are very pleased with the recent momentum in our business driven by the success of the Falcon. The strong growth in sales of Falcon in the fourth quarter of 2005, as well as our current backlog and prospects, form the basis for our high confidence entering 2006."



Camtek also announced that it will release its fourth quarter and annual 2005 audited results on Thursday, March 2nd before the market opens.

