Nolato Telecom names new boss

Jonas Persson has been named the new head of Nolato Telecom, a business area of the publicly-listed Nolato Group,an EMS-provider specialised in the telecommunications industry.

Mr. Persson is 36 years old, has an MS in engineering and has been the managing director of Nolato Beijing since 2002. Under his leadership, Nolato Beijing has grown to 1,800 employees, and today the company is Nolato Telecom's largest unit for the development and production of systems components for mobile telephones.



Mr. Persson assumes his position as head of business area on March 1, 2006 and succeeds Tommy Johansson, who has chosen to become director of marketing and sales at Nolato Telecom. These changes ensure continuity as well as further development in Nolato Telecom's management team.



Mr. Persson and Mr. Johansson are also part of the Nolato Group's Executive Committee.



The Nolato Telecom business area had sales of about SEK 1.3 billion in 2004 and is a leading global developer and manufacturer of polymer systems products for mobile telephones and network products for the telecom industry. Nolato Telecom currently has some 2,300 employees in China, Malaysia, Japan, Estonia and Sweden. Among its major customers are Sony Ericsson, Siemens/BenQ, Nokia, Flextronics and Ericsson.