Kreatel delivers to FastTV

A new Scandinavian contract confirms Kreatel's position on the Swedish market as supplier of IP set-top boxes to the four main IPTV deployments in the country.

Kreatel Communications today announced the agreement with Bonnier-owned FastTV to supply set-top boxes for FastTV's Scandinavian IPTV service. Deliveries of Kreatel IP-STB 1510 and Kreatel TV Software have already started.



In cooperation with city and regional networks and Swedish Space Corporation for the infrastructure and playout, FastTV offers broadband television services including more than 50 digital TV channels, video on demand, email, and EPG to a large number of households in cities across Sweden, Denmark and Norway.



Stephan Guiance, CEO at FastTV says "We have been working with the Kreatel IP-STB solution since our early test phase and we are still impressed by how easy it is to work with. We have integrated the FastTV Mediaportal and its interactive services, TV and VOD with the software

platform. As we extend our service offering ahead, we have every possibility to do so."



The solution deployed by FastTV consists besides Kreatel set-top boxes and software platform of middleware from Dreampark and content protection from Widevine.



Lars Bengtsson, CEO at Kreatel says "Securing content rights is often a crucial part of a successful IPTV project. By partnering with FastTV, Scandinavian broadband operators secure both premium content rights and a complete system solution at once and can focus on bringing value to their customers."



Since previously, Kreatel's IP set-top boxes and software platform are used in the Swedish IPTV solutions deployed by TeliaSonera Sweden, Viasat and Canal Digital.