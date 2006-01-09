Trident, Kontron in distribution deal

The Kontron Group, market leading designers and manufacturers of embedded computer systems, have nominated Trident as a key distributor for the Nordic region.

With over 40 years experience, Kontron have a reputation for innovation and leadership, setting the benchmark for a whole host of product developments. They manufacture products that withstand higher temperature ranges, shock, vibration, moisture, dust and electrical noise; all of which are characteristic of embedded computing solutions.



The agreement with Trident covers their complete range of embedded boards including 3.5”, ETX and X-board's. Mats Sjobrand, Sales Manager for Trident remarks: “This distribution agreement will help Trident to significantly grow our business in the Nordic countries. Kontron's excellent products compliment our existing range perfectly, and enables us to provide the customer with a complete solution”



Trident can also provide complete kits of parts involving Kontron boards supplied with storage, RAM, display, touchscreen and cabling plus much more. Kits are delivered fully populated, assembled and tested as one item with one part number.