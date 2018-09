Soldertec Announces Winners of<br> Lead Free Solder Awards 2005

Soldertec Global has announced that three Lead-free Solder Award winners have been selected from the nominations received from the industry.

As the lead-free RoHS compliance deadline is only months away, this year's award selections have been designed to reflect the continued need for research and education beyond 2006 within the electronics assembly industry. This year there is a Consortium Award, Process Development Award, and an award for the outstanding researcher.JG-PP/JCAA Lead-free Solder ProjectBob Willis (EPS)Claire Ryan (University of Limerick)The JG-PP/JCAA lead-free solder project is looking to resolve the need for a better understanding of how lead-free solders perform under harsh environments, particularly where there is little published data on Class 3 applications. An IPC lead-free reliability guideline document will be developed using data generated from this project. Major contributors to the project which began in 2001 come from NASA, ITB, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, Allied, ACI, BAE Systems & Boeing.The Process Development Award recognises the achievements of Bob Willis of EPS for his enthusiasm in getting industry prepared for lead-free implementation since the early days of 1998. Mr Willis travels the world each year to train, lecture and organise lead-free events, and still manages to find time to produce many CD-Roms, wallcharts, and videos specifically aimed at lead-free process development. He runs the www.leadfreesoldering.com website and has also co-ordinated lead-free areas at international exhibitions like Productronica, Hanover Fair & Nepcon. Mr Willis co-ordinates the SMART Group activity for LEADOUT, currently Europe's largest funded research project.This year we have acknowledged the work of Claire Ryan of the University of Limerick with an award for research into lead-free issues. She has been involved in core research in the area of Sn/Ag/Cu BGAs, reliability of lead-free solders under torsional fatigue and the effects of corrosion in harsh environments. She is active within the ELFNET group and is responsible for the development of an educational lead-free e-learning course, which has been distributed free of charge throughout Europe."Once again we are delighted by the tremendous response in nominations which we have received for our Lead-free Solder Awards and we are very grateful to all who participated. With very little time left before the July 2006 deadline we decided that this year the awards would reflect the ongoing need for continued research and education within the industry" comments Tom Perrett, Marketing Manager at Soldertec Global. "The inclusion of lead-free requirements for the first time in the publication of the IPC-A-610D, the most popular industry standard, in February 2005, highlights the importance of our industry working through lead-free transition and not burying its head in the sand."The Soldertec Global Lead-free Award was established in 1999. The initial Award was granted to Dr Kenichiro Suetsugu of Panasonic, Japan in recognition of the successful introduction of lead-free soldering in mass production of the portable MiniDisc SJ-MJ30-S. Since 1999 recipients have included industrial consortiums, material suppliers and lead-free users from North America, Europe and Asia.