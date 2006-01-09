Nordic Semi, Nu Horizons<br> expand partnership

Nordic Semiconductor ASA and Nu Horizons Electronics Corporation announced a North American extension of their existing pan-Asian distribution agreement that was agreed just two months ago in October 2005.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in cost effective, power-efficient wireless communication solutions. Nu Horizons Electronics Corp. is a leading global distributor of advanced technology active components (i.e. "high value" devices that actively alter electrical signals by amplification or digital switching to perform specific, important tasks) and system solutions.



The expansion of the distribution partnership covers distribution rights in the United States, Canada and Mexico for Nordic's wireless communication ICs ("Integrated Circuits" or chips).



"We are pleased to broaden Nordic's relationship with Nu Horizons," says Svenn-Tore Larsen, CEO of Nordic Semiconductor ASA. "Nu Horizons' strong global demand creation efforts, world-class fulfillment capabilities, engineering support and in-depth product and solutions expertise made expanding into North America the next logical step in our long-term partnership."



"Nordic Semiconductor delivers leading short-range radio communication components that are diverse across multiple applications and highly synergistic with Nu Horizons' overall line card offering," adds Dave Bowers, president of Nu Horizons Distribution Division. "We look forward to collaborating with Nordic to distribute technologically advanced products that mutually strengthen our global reach, and to extending our seamless customer support."