Sanmina-SCI shuts down Scottish plant

Three hundred Scottish manufacturing jobs are set to go after EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI said it was closing its factory in Greenock.

Workers at Sanmina-SCI in Greenock were given the news on Thursday when they returned from the Christmas break. 650 workers were transferred from IBM to Sanmina-SCI three years ago and in December 2003, 250 jobs were shed from the plant. Most of these jobs was transferred to Hungary.



The Greenock plant is expected to end production within three months.

