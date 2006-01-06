Arrow in Global Agreement with NKK

NKK Switches announces the expansion of its distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics. Under this new agreement, Arrow Electronics has become one of the two globally franchised distributors supplying NKK products throughout the world.

The agreement extends and enhances the North and South American distribution partnership that NKK and Arrow first established in 2001. NKK's tremendous growth in North and South America and Arrow's Pan-Asian and European strength combined with technical resources and high levels of market penetration prompted their agreement.



Arrow has more than 300 sales facilities and 20 distribution centers worldwide, which employ more than 11,000 people and service over 150,000 customers. Its strong inventory position in strategic geographic locations will facilitate the availability of NKK's products on a global scale.



The alliance between NKK and Arrow will serve to leverage NKK's high quality product offerings through the compatibility and technical expertise of both companies. Both NKK and Arrow are mutually dedicated to providing customers with solutions designed to facilitate bringing products to market efficiently.



NKK is confident that Arrow's dedicated customer service support, focused sales strategies, highly skilled staff, knowledgeable sales people and dynamic product managers will secure new design wins for NKK products. In addition, the partnership will provide increased visibility to the manufacturing of designs using NKK's products. As design wins are verified, support for the manufacturing locations and channel logistics can be provided by Arrow Electronics in any global region.



This partnership will enhance NKK's already strong position as a leading manufacturer of electromechanical switches in the world's marketplace.

