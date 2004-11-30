All-In-One IEEE 802.15.4 & ZigBee SoC

Chipcon reveals launch plans for the CC2430, the industry’s first All-In-One IEEE 802.15.4 and ZigBee System-On-Chip solution.

The CC2430 is targeted for use in a wide range of applications, including building automation, industrial monitoring and control systems, and wireless sensor networks. “The uniqueness of being able to offer an All-In-One solution based on the CC2420 creates a significant edge compared to the competition” says John Helge Fjellheim, VP of Worldwide Sales. According to Fjellheim, the CC2430 can also be used as a general 2.4 GHz direct sequence spread spectrum device for a number of proprietary solutions not using IEEE 802.15.4 or ZigBee.



ZigBee is a wireless network technology providing low node cost and long battery lifetime. The ZigBee Alliance counts more than one hundred members and the ZigBee standard has the potential to become widely successful within a huge number of wireless applications. “ We are seeing a tremendous increase in the interest among OEMs to exploit this new communication standard,” says Graham Martin, Business Development Director ZigBee. “It’s now clear that also in Europe and Asia the interest among OEMs of the ZigBee standard is heavily picking up.”



The CC2430 is based on Chipcon’s SmartRF®03 technology in 0.18 µm CMOS. It will be available in a 7x7 mm QLP 48 package. Development kits and samples are targeted to be available in Q2 2005. In million quantities, the pricing for the device will be USD 4.00 - or lower. “The ZigBee Alliance has set the long-term target for the BOM for a ZigBee solution to be USD 3.00. Being able to offer the CC2430 as the first- generation All-In-One solution for USD 4 - both efficiently shows that the ZigBee Alliance’s long-term cost target is within scope as well as showing Chipcon’s commitment to make the ZigBee standard successful” summarizes John Helge Fjellheim, VP Worldwide Sales.