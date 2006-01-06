Electronics Production | January 06, 2006
EBV awarded by OSRAM
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has awarded pan-European Semiconductor Specialist EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, 'European Distributor of the Year' for the second time in a row. EBV received the award to honour its outstanding sales growth year-on-year.
“As with last year, EBV was again awarded 'European Distributor of the Year' for 2005 by OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. In our fiscal year 2004/2005, EBV was leading in turnover and turnover growth as well as design-in performance,”, says Michael Wohs, Director Distribution Worldwide for OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. “This success is mainly based on the commitment of the whole EBV team to OSRAM OS and its products. We are very pleased with the technical performance of the EBV team as well as with their design-in capabilities. In the next year, OSRAM OS looks forward to again outperforming the market and continuing with sustainable and profitable growth in Distribution. EBV, with its motivated sales team, is one of the cornerstones in again achieving this ambitious goal. I would like to congratulate Patrick Zammit and the whole EBV team for their enduring success with OSRAM OS products.”
“It's great to get this award for the second time in a row after 2004, bearing in mind that we have only had the pan-European franchise for OSRAM Opto Semiconductors since 2003,” says Patrick Zammit, President EBV Elektronik. “Our value proposition is meeting customer needs. Thanks to the excellent implementation of our lighting strategy, the quality and performance of Osram products and technological solutions as well as the great support of the Osram team, we outgrew the market and our competitors. This achievement is a great success for the whole of EBV, which has been leveraging its commercial, technical and logistical strengths. OSRAM is the world leader for solid-state lighting and as a result was also the fastest growing line within EBV in CY2005. Our strong partnership and the huge range of new applications, especially in the area of high brightness LEDs, infrared and OLEDs (Organic LEDs), provide tremendous growth opportunities for OSRAM and EBV. We all look forward to another exciting and successful year,” Zammit concludes.
“It's great to get this award for the second time in a row after 2004, bearing in mind that we have only had the pan-European franchise for OSRAM Opto Semiconductors since 2003,” says Patrick Zammit, President EBV Elektronik. “Our value proposition is meeting customer needs. Thanks to the excellent implementation of our lighting strategy, the quality and performance of Osram products and technological solutions as well as the great support of the Osram team, we outgrew the market and our competitors. This achievement is a great success for the whole of EBV, which has been leveraging its commercial, technical and logistical strengths. OSRAM is the world leader for solid-state lighting and as a result was also the fastest growing line within EBV in CY2005. Our strong partnership and the huge range of new applications, especially in the area of high brightness LEDs, infrared and OLEDs (Organic LEDs), provide tremendous growth opportunities for OSRAM and EBV. We all look forward to another exciting and successful year,” Zammit concludes.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments