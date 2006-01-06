EBV awarded by OSRAM

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has awarded pan-European Semiconductor Specialist EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, 'European Distributor of the Year' for the second time in a row. EBV received the award to honour its outstanding sales growth year-on-year.

“As with last year, EBV was again awarded 'European Distributor of the Year' for 2005 by OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. In our fiscal year 2004/2005, EBV was leading in turnover and turnover growth as well as design-in performance,”, says Michael Wohs, Director Distribution Worldwide for OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. “This success is mainly based on the commitment of the whole EBV team to OSRAM OS and its products. We are very pleased with the technical performance of the EBV team as well as with their design-in capabilities. In the next year, OSRAM OS looks forward to again outperforming the market and continuing with sustainable and profitable growth in Distribution. EBV, with its motivated sales team, is one of the cornerstones in again achieving this ambitious goal. I would like to congratulate Patrick Zammit and the whole EBV team for their enduring success with OSRAM OS products.”



“It's great to get this award for the second time in a row after 2004, bearing in mind that we have only had the pan-European franchise for OSRAM Opto Semiconductors since 2003,” says Patrick Zammit, President EBV Elektronik. “Our value proposition is meeting customer needs. Thanks to the excellent implementation of our lighting strategy, the quality and performance of Osram products and technological solutions as well as the great support of the Osram team, we outgrew the market and our competitors. This achievement is a great success for the whole of EBV, which has been leveraging its commercial, technical and logistical strengths. OSRAM is the world leader for solid-state lighting and as a result was also the fastest growing line within EBV in CY2005. Our strong partnership and the huge range of new applications, especially in the area of high brightness LEDs, infrared and OLEDs (Organic LEDs), provide tremendous growth opportunities for OSRAM and EBV. We all look forward to another exciting and successful year,” Zammit concludes.

