EBV hires new VP for Southern Europe

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, announces the promotion of Jordi Tarrida to Vice President, Director of Sales & Marketing, Southern Europe. Tarrida currently serves as Director of Sales & Marketing, Iberia (Spain & Portugal).

He assumed responsibility for Italy January 1 2006, and will be responsible for France and North Africa starting July 1 2006.



Tarrida takes over from John Langford who has covered Southern Europe on an interim basis in addition to his responsibility for Northern Europe and South Africa, and has grown EBV's market share in Southern Europe by more than 3%. Tarrida joined EBV at the beginning of 1993 as a Field Sales Engineer in the Madrid office. In 1999 he was promoted to Director Sales & Marketing Iberia. Tarrida grew EBV's market share in Iberia to an all-time high of 31%, which is the second best market share for EBV in EMEA.



Tarrida started his career in 1987 at Tellettra Española, a telecom company in Madrid, later bought by Alcatel. After this he worked at the stock exchange in Barcelona and then joined Diode, a local distributor, where he worked in Product Marketing and Field Sales before being promoted to Regional Sales Manager. Tarrida holds an MBA from the Instituto de Impresa of Madrid, has a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the University of Alcala de Henares and speaks four languages.



“We are very excited that Jordi Tarrida agreed to take over responsibility for Southern Europe. He has the know-how and empathy to build on the exceptional foundation already created by the EBV teams in that region,” says Patrick Zammit, President of EBV Elektronik. “His knowledge of the market, his expertise in semiconductor technologies and his management skills together with the recent new franchises added to the EBV line card will be the catalyst for taking EBV Southern Europe to the next level in growing sales & market share, profitability and competitiveness,”Zammit concludes.



“I am delighted and proud to take over responsibility for EBV Southern Europe and really do look forward to working with the teams of EBV Italy and France,” says Jordi Tarrida. “We are strongly positioned to accelerate growth and profitability in Southern Europe by leveraging our talented people and our comprehensive service offer. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best technical, logistical and commercial solutions and thereby enable them to be leaders in their markets.”

