Powerstax in agreement with Condor

Powerstax plc has signed an agreement with American manufacturer Condor D.C. Power for the sale of its extensive range of Medical and Commercial power solutions plus RoHS compliant Linear power supplies.

Ratifying the collaboration for sales and promotion across Europe and exclusively in the UK and Ireland, Tim Worley, Chief Executive Officer of Powerstax plc (see left of photo) stated: “Condor's extensive range of power supplies perfectly complements and enhances our existing range of high efficiency, AC and DC power solutions” Adding “This synergy between our companies means that customers will be able to single-source dedicated medical power solutions from less than 1 watt right up to 5,000 Watts.”



Speaking of the new relationship, Nigel Davies (see right of photo) director of Condor Power Supplies (Europe) said “for over 25 years Condor has been a major US manufacturer of power supplies and is a market leader in medical power products. Matched with the specialist knowledge, understanding and resources provided by Powerstax, it will bring tremendous opportunities in the UK and European power supply marketplace”.

