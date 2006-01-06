PROMATION Updates Post-AOI

PROMATION, specializing in PCB Handling Equipment, Selective Robotic Soldering, Laser Mark and Technical Workstations, announces that it has enhanced its ENB-700 post-AOI sorting station.

For those customers requiring a small footprint solution that can sort PASS/FAIL products after AOI, PROMATION has updated its ENB-700 conveyorized station. The ENB-700 is an inline handling solution that houses a single, removable magazine. PCBs that “PASS” inspections are transferred through the ENB station to the next process through use of standard SMEMA. PCBs that “FAIL” inspection are transferred into a “50 slot” removable magazine, and stored for future inspection and/or rework.



The station offers many features including “One Touch” control panel, PCB counter, selectable pitch (10 to 50 mm) and sliding magazine platform (for ergonomic removal of full magazine).

