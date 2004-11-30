Avnet reports record<br>business in Finland

Avnet Time, distribution in interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) components and a business unit of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, is reporting record business in Finland thanks to a sales drive that began earlier this year.

Sales are up 35 per cent year on year and, according to Rob Butcher, Regional Vice President Northern Europe for Avnet Time, the prospects are good for the coming year. The increase is against a background of generally flat sales or low growth in electronics distribution in the country as a whole.



"We put resources and effort into the market ahead of the current recovery and we are reaping the rewards", Butcher said. One important factor of the success has been the shift of manufacturing from Finland to other countries, notably Estonia and China. "The fact that, as a global company, we can support the customers at both ends - here in Finland and in their new manufacturing locations - has significant benefits and we are gaining from that", Butcher added.



Most of Avnet Time's growth is coming from high-end passive components as well as power devices. The company ensures that technical support teams are regularly with the customers - an especially important capability with power supply products, according to Rob Butcher.



Butcher said that Avnet Time will be increasing its focus on its interconnect products in the coming year to repeat the success already achieved with passives and power products.