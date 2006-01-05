Assembléon extends M-Series range

Assembléon further extends its M-Series range of mid- to high-volume SMD placers with the new MG-2 chipshooter, which will be launched on the Assembléon booth at Apex 2006.

The MG-2 provides high-speed, high-mix, high-accuracy production for applications such as automotive, memory boards and PC peripherals. It can be used standalone to deliver chipshooting speeds up to 40k cph at lowest cost per placement. Or it can be used alongside the MG-1 and/or MG-8 multifunctional machines to boost line performance in applications requiring additional chipshooting capacity.



The MG-2 features a high-precision dual-gantry system carrying four beams, each with six heads. It places components from 01005 to CSP, BGA, PLCC and QFP with a maximum size of 14mm2, with placing accuracy of 50 micron at 3 sigma for chips.



Benefits of the MG-2 include a small footprint and functional flexibility within the M-Series range. The MG-2 uses the same user interface, feeders, feeder trolleys and spare parts as the MG-1 and MG-8. In fact, the M-Series machines use the same interface and feeders as their counterparts in the GEM XII range, providing a cost-effective upgrade opportunity for existing Assembléon users.



The MG-2 accepts 96 smart feeders and accommodates tape, stick, and bulk feeders. The smart feeders are equipped with the latest RFID technology to enable fast and easy machine set-up and provide a real-time component inventory check. At the same time, feeder indicators provide the operator with all essential feeder status information.