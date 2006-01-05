Heavy investments at TTems

UK EMS provider TTems is in a heavy investing phase. The company is initiating a major capital investment programme at its Rogerstone site.

To underpin the dynamic business growth electronics manufacturing services provider, TTems, has experienced over the past year - the company is initiating a major capital investment programme at its Rogerstone* site to augment its technological capabilities and increase opportunities to win new and more complex contracts.



TTems, a wholly owned subsidiary of global electronic manufacturing group TT electronics plc, has invested heavily in its recent machinery acquisitions which have included two new Siemens SMT (Surface Mount Technology) lines; an MPM Accela Screen printer; a fully RoHS compliant Soltec forced air convection oven; and X-ray test machinery.



The two new SMT lines provide increased flexibility in relation to change over time and off-line set up; they also have greater placement speeds and superior placement capability in relation to component size, complexity and odd form. Capable of placing 0201 chip components and 01005 chips following a minor upgrade – the lines comprise of Siplace chip placement machines with the latest HF3 placement machine including tray towers and co-planarity systems. Both were installed in very short timescales with the support of Siemens engineers and backed up by TTems' own engineering expertise.



The company is also upgrading one of its fully automated optical inspection systems, which will allow both of the new SMT lines to incorporate AOI systems. This will further improve overall quality levels and efficiency of service and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2005.



Following the recent purchase of Electronics NXR 1400 equipment, the company can now offer enhanced testing capabilities to customers in the form of X-Ray. X-Ray is used to confirm the quality of BGA components (Ball Grid Array) and circuitry inside multi-layer PCBs. It can also be used to fault-find on assemblies and can be introduced at NPI stage to ensure the accurate set up of machinery.



Andrew Cox, Director and General Manager of TTems Rogerstone, says:



“Our recent and ongoing investment in state-of-the-art machinery at Rogerstone means that the company is strongly positioned amongst its competitors in terms of capabilities. Our new SMT lines, for example, are cutting-edge technology capable of accurately placing the most minute components.



“The enhanced levels of technology and complexity we can now offer, supported by our dedicated programme management teams, means that existing and new customers will benefit greatly as a result of this capital investment programme.”