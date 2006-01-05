Electronics Production | January 05, 2006
Powerwave receives award from Siemens
Powerwave Technologies, Inc, a global supplier of wireless infrastructure solutions, has announced that it has received the “Supplier Award 2005 for Innovation” from Siemens Communications.
The award was presented to Powerwave at the Siemens Communications Supplier Summit 2005 awards ceremony held December 6, 2005 in Singapore.
“Powerwave was chosen to receive this award due to its capability and readiness to innovate; its courage and willingness to cooperate within partnerships; and, through its innovations, helping Siemens gain a decisive market advantage,” said Dr. Bjoern Haiko Heppner, Senior Vice President, Procurement Engineering, of Siemens Communications.
“Powerwave Technologies was the first supplier to deliver the Remote Radio Head (RRH) for UMTS. Despite its small size, and due to the cleverly chosen and designed architecture, the RRH is able to add additional capacity in a dedicated area without the need for a new Node B. With this product, Siemens achieved a competitive advantage on the market,” continued Dr. Heppner. “Furthermore, Powerwave initiated the development of a Siemens-specific pico-tower mounted amplifier, a tower mounted amplifier with a drastically decreased volume and weight.”
During the awards ceremony, Dr. Heppner also recognized Powerwave for its capacity to succeed in making innovation an integral part of its corporate culture, which has led to its ability to stand out as a global leader. He cited Powerwave as being a technology leader of innovations, from product advances to higher-value concepts such as those that have reduced the number of components, cables and sites required for wireless infrastructure build-out, making it potentially easier for OEMs and operators to secure installation permits from property owners.
“As the premier global source for end-to-end wireless infrastructure solutions, it is a great honor to receive this prestigious award from Siemens Communications,” said Ronald J. Buschur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Powerwave Technologies. “The entire Powerwave team has done a tremendous job in bringing innovative products to market that have provided Siemens with the ability to build reliable next-generation wireless networks, as well as in developing a trust-based relationship that has helped the company gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace through the delivery of leading-edge products and solutions for wireless networks worldwide.”
