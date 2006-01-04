PCB | January 04, 2006
Elprint invests €200 000 in new machine
Norway based PCB-producer Elprint AS has invested 0.2€ million in a Plasma Desmearing System 4061 from PVA TePla AG. The 4061 is a desmearing and etchback system for multilayer PCBs as well as Flex and Flex-Rigid PCBs.
Elprint faces an increased usage of laminates with high temperature gradient (Tg) as well as an market requests for new PCB materials such as Teflon. As a result Elprint has concluded that the 4061 plasma desmearing process from PVA TePla AG is the best surface activation and desmearing process available.
In parallel, the 4061 will prepare Elprint for an exceptional and high-quality 3-point connection manufacturing process between all inner layers and the related via connections. This is a new manufacturing capability where Elprint will be one of a few manufacturers combining these two technologies into the same PCB manufacturing process.
Further, the 3-point connection capability brings great value as Elprint now expands to lead-free HAL soldering in parallel with the current chemical tin process. Soldering with led-free HAL implies a high soldering temperature, a situation that further will stress the board. Here, the 3-point connectivity gives an extra level of security and then especially in the z-axes.
The Plasma Desmearing System 4061 has been commissioned and will become fully operational later this month.
“The combination of our new plasma desmearing system and a new plating line is not only unique from a technology perspective – at the same time it affords a significant quality improvement to the whole production process at Elprint. The 3-point connection solution will grant our entire customer base a military standard when it comes to inner layer connectivity – regardless of soldering process.” says Helge Nilsen – CEO Elprint AS.
