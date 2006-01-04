Siemens fined for participating in a cartel

The competition authorities GVH in Hungary has fined four foreign power technology groups operating in Hungary for running a cartel.

French Alstom, Austrian VA Tech, German Siemens and twoo French subsidiaries of Areva has been fined for cartel running. The Swedish-Swiss power technology group ABB got away from the fines for helping GVH out with the pulling out and providing of information.