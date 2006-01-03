Flextronics Appoints New CEO

In line with a previously announced succession plan, Flextronics today announced the appointment of Michael McNamara to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

McNamara has held various senior positions during his career at Flextronics, most recently as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. McNamara has also served Flextronics as President of Americas' Operations and as Vice President of North American Operations.



"Today marks an important day for Flextronics, with the appointment of Mike McNamara to the post of CEO -- the second such appointment in the Company's history. He and I have worked together for more than a decade and his contributions to Flextronics have been invaluable to the success of this organization. Mike is a highly accomplished leader with the critical experience necessary to guide Flextronics through its next phase of growth," said Michael E. Marks, Flextronics' Chairman of the Board and former Chief Executive Officer. "Mike has long been a trusted advisor of mine and has a great deal of respect both within Flextronics and throughout the industry. The Company is fortunate to have Mike as its new CEO and is looking forward to beginning the New Year under his leadership."



McNamara joined Flextronics in March 1994 through the acquisition of Relevant Industries Incorporated where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Relevant Industries, he was Vice President, Manufacturing Operations at Anthem Electronics and served as a Principal of Pittiglio, Rabin, Todd & McGrath, an operations consulting firm. Mr. McNamara received a B.S. from the University of Cincinnati and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University.