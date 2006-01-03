Arrow Recognized by CA

Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions, a business division of Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced the company was selected by Computer Associates (CA) as its 2005 North American Value-Added Distributor of the Year.

Announced during CA's Partner Symposium award ceremony at CA World in Las Vegas, Arrow received CA's 2005 Value-Added Distributor of the Year award in recognition of exceptional performance and delivering significant business value to their customers.



Arrow was honored for its ability to help CA drive revenue by adding value to the supply chain. During FY 2005, Arrow helped CA launch the company's Enterprise Solution Provider (ESP) program and supported partner success through recruitment, training and support.



"Arrow has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with CA and receiving this honor is certainly a highlight for us," said Ed Coleman, senior vice president, Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions. "We are committed to growing our relationship with CA in light of its robust product outlook for 2006 and overall dedication to the channel."



"Arrow has proven itself to be extremely adept at discovering and capitalizing on market opportunities for CA's industry-leading technology management solutions," said Tracy Balent-Hamrac, VP channel sales at CA. "We look forward to further evolving this relationship in order to bring the benefits of our technology to even more enterprise partners in 2006."