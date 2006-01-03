Göpel to showcase JTAG/Boundary<br> scan solutions at APEX

German manufacturing equipment provider Göpel announced they will showcase all of the company's new innovations for its extended JTAG/Boundary Scan equipment at APEX on February 8-10.

"We are offering both a unique Integrated Development Environment for JTAG/Boundary Scan applications and a revolutionary hardware solution for extraordinary modularity, flexibility and performance. This unrivalled combination substantially shortens the development cycle of complex JTAG test and programming projects and, at the same time, continuously optimises the fault coverage of various Boundary Scan test processes in interaction with other test strategies," says Heiko Ehrenberg, Manager of US operations for GÖPEL Electronics in Austin, TX.



"GÖPEL electronic provides extensive experience and know-how in Boundary Scan test, programming and verification, as well as integrating the JTAG/Boundary Scan technology with various ATE strategies", he adds.