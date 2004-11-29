ICSI, WBC signs distribution deal

ICSI Signs WBC as a Franchise Distributor in Europe for its Complete Line of Memory Products.

Integrated Circuit Solution, Inc. announced that it has signed WBC - an Avnet Company -, as its franchised partner in Europe. WBC will distribute all of ICSI's memory products, including its high performance asynchronous and synchronous SRAMs, low-to-medium density DRAMs, and other related memory products.



"We are pleased to be represented by one of Europe's semiconductor distribution specialists," said Mr. KY Han, Chairman of ICSI. "WBC adds value to our broad line of memory products through their proven ability to provide full sales service and outstanding technical support, providing a complete customer solution."



"We are delighted to have ICSI on board now! ICSI's high performance SRAM and DRAM technology and their long-term product availability will not only strengthen the WBC linecard, but will also be the perfect completion of our existing memory product portfolio," said Klaus Müller, President of WBC.



"The advanced memory technology of ICSI will create additional opportunities within our existing customer base, as well as give us access to many new applications we were not able to support with our current linecard."