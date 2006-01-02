Philips plans to create new European<br> brand with Taiwanese LCD-maker

According to EMSNow, Dutch electronics giant Philips is in discussions with Taiwanese-based Ya Shin Industrial Co. Ltd of creating a secondary brand for LCD TVs in Europe which would be manufactured by Ya Shin.

The purpose of creating a secondary brand is to avoid any impact on Phillips' first line brands. Ya Shin indicated that it will search for and cooperate with an European first line manufacturer to create a low-price brand jointly. According to EMSNow, Philips and Ya Shin are in the final stage of discussion but the companies have not directly responded to such statement.

