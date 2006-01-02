Manufacturing down in 2005<br>but up in 2006 in Japan

According to Circuitsassembly.com who is referring to a JEITA report, the electronics production in Japan will rebound in 2006 from its decline in 2005.

JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) forecast a rebound of about 2.3% in 2006 from 2005's decline of 3.5%.



The World Cup and the 2006 Winter Olympics are named as factors that among others are expected to boost electronics demand.