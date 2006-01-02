Ericsson receives Chinese DC/DC award

Ericsson PKJ-N module received a top 10 DC/DC award from Electronic Products China magazine reflecting Ericsson's expertise and worldwide development coordination.

The award recognizes those DC-DC products manufacturers who, through innovative features in new products, help the continuous development and improvement of power supply technology for the industry. The award ceremony took place on 19th of October in Beijing during the 4th Power Module Technology-focus conference and the first Digital Power China conference/exhibition.

Ericsson PKJ-N DC/DC module is the first tangible example of the close collaboration between the company's product development teams around the world and the first new product co-developed by its Chinese R&D team.



Patrick Le Fèvre, Marketing Director, Ericsson Power Modules said: “Behind the product, there is a tremendous amount of teamwork spread across Ericsson Power Modules worldwide, and we all see the award as an important measure of success in our ongoing efforts to offer outstanding products to all of our customers.”



Lars Rabenius, Product manager, Ericsson Power Modules, added, “Designed to offer full RoHS compliance, high efficiency and as one of the most cost efficient products to power RFPA, the PKJ-N is the result of advanced research to develop cost efficient products without compromising quality and performance. So this award is very encouraging for all our new products based on a similar platform.”



Ericsson Power Modules recently received the CIPSE award in China. These two recognitions show the maturity of Ericsson Power Modules in Asia-Pacific that contributes greatly to increase the support to local customers in China, as well as international customers who are outsourcing parts of their projects and activities in that market region.