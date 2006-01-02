Electronics Production | January 02, 2006
Ericsson receives Chinese DC/DC award
Ericsson PKJ-N module received a top 10 DC/DC award from Electronic Products China magazine reflecting Ericsson's expertise and worldwide development coordination.
The award recognizes those DC-DC products manufacturers who, through innovative features in new products, help the continuous development and improvement of power supply technology for the industry. The award ceremony took place on 19th of October in Beijing during the 4th Power Module Technology-focus conference and the first Digital Power China conference/exhibition.
Ericsson PKJ-N DC/DC module is the first tangible example of the close collaboration between the company's product development teams around the world and the first new product co-developed by its Chinese R&D team.
Patrick Le Fèvre, Marketing Director, Ericsson Power Modules said: “Behind the product, there is a tremendous amount of teamwork spread across Ericsson Power Modules worldwide, and we all see the award as an important measure of success in our ongoing efforts to offer outstanding products to all of our customers.”
Lars Rabenius, Product manager, Ericsson Power Modules, added, “Designed to offer full RoHS compliance, high efficiency and as one of the most cost efficient products to power RFPA, the PKJ-N is the result of advanced research to develop cost efficient products without compromising quality and performance. So this award is very encouraging for all our new products based on a similar platform.”
Ericsson Power Modules recently received the CIPSE award in China. These two recognitions show the maturity of Ericsson Power Modules in Asia-Pacific that contributes greatly to increase the support to local customers in China, as well as international customers who are outsourcing parts of their projects and activities in that market region.
Ericsson PKJ-N DC/DC module is the first tangible example of the close collaboration between the company's product development teams around the world and the first new product co-developed by its Chinese R&D team.
Patrick Le Fèvre, Marketing Director, Ericsson Power Modules said: “Behind the product, there is a tremendous amount of teamwork spread across Ericsson Power Modules worldwide, and we all see the award as an important measure of success in our ongoing efforts to offer outstanding products to all of our customers.”
Lars Rabenius, Product manager, Ericsson Power Modules, added, “Designed to offer full RoHS compliance, high efficiency and as one of the most cost efficient products to power RFPA, the PKJ-N is the result of advanced research to develop cost efficient products without compromising quality and performance. So this award is very encouraging for all our new products based on a similar platform.”
Ericsson Power Modules recently received the CIPSE award in China. These two recognitions show the maturity of Ericsson Power Modules in Asia-Pacific that contributes greatly to increase the support to local customers in China, as well as international customers who are outsourcing parts of their projects and activities in that market region.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments