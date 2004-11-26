Samtec supports ET's adapter for Agilent probes

Emulation Technolgoy's newest probing adapter supports the Agilent differential and single-ended probes with Samtec's 100 pin .5mm (.0197") connector.

This new adapter from ET permits designers easy access, debug, and probing ability for fine pitch individual and hard to reach signals in high speed electronic designs.



Customers using Samtec's ASP-65067-01 connector can also probe individual signals on their target board with an oscilloscope or other signal monitoring instruments. It is available with 100-pin signal access via .025"(0,64mm) square stake pins spaced on .100"(2,54mm) pitch or Surface Mount pads. The adapter's mating socket requires no ground plane leads providing PCB routing flexibility. Each signal pin number is silk-screened on the probe adapter for easy signal identification.



The user simply unplugs the differential probe from his test setup, and then plugs in the ET breakout adapter. ET's breakout adapter is available with stake pins or with surface mount pads. Surface mount pads are preferred for signal routing and customization in the lab during product development. On the bottom side, the ET adapter mates with Samtec's ASP-65067-01 that is soldered to the target board. It supports Agilent Probe Models: E5378A -Single-ended signals, E5379A - Differential signals, E5385A - Universal probe, E5381A – Differential, and E5382A - Single-Ended flying lead probe set.