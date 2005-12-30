Polyimide shortage emerges in 2006

Dupont and Kaneka said they will be able to expanding their polyimide lines in 2006. However many other companies predict that a polyimide shortage will still emerge as demand is expected to grow by 30% on year in 2006. Makers of flexible printed circuit boards that are able to secure solid supply will get the orders from the handset vendors, DigiTimes report.