Intel launches new logo

Intel Corp will revamp its rebranding strategy on tuesday the 3rd of January 2006. Intel will also replace its old phrase ”Intel inside”.

The new phrase will be ”Leap ahead”. The new brand will reflect Intel as a Consumer Electronics company rather than today's image as a processor manufacturer, according to IDG.



“Intel Inside” was launched in the 1990s to boost the company's brand, according to a Reuters report.