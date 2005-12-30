Micronic Receives Omega6080 order

Micronic Laser Systems AB a leading global supplier of laser pattern generators for photomasks, said today it has received an order for an Omega6080 laser pattern generator.

The Omega6080 is designed for high-volume production of semiconductor photomasks, typically meeting critical-layer requirements at the 250 nm technology node.



"More than half of the semiconductor photomasks produced have feature sizes corresponding to 250 nm design rules or higher," said Sven Lofquist, Micronic president and CEO. "The Omega6080 offers a very high productivity and low cost of ownership alternative to the aging e-beam and laser pattern generation tools used to produce these photomasks today."



The Omega6080 is the latest development of Micronic's successful Omega6000 raster scan platform, used by leading photomask manufacturers world-wide.