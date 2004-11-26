Electronics Production | November 26, 2004
WBC positions as Wireless Solution Provider
Munich-based distributor WBC, an Avnet Company, this week presents its Wireless Chart, showing available solutions for different existing standards.
Following past years' models "Project Oriented Sales", "High Tech Garden", "Solution Provider", WBC -the Contributor®- further developed its technical strategy to include wireless and so better address customers' current needs. The "Wireless Chart" includes a tool for customers to select the right supplier solution from Philips, STMicroelectronics, Maxim/Dallas, ZMD, Zilog, Silicon Laboratories when it comes to integrate a wireless function into their application according to standards and levels of integration.
"Our role is clear: we are here to help customers with the technology transition" says Stéphane Rosa, Technical Director at WBC. "It is up to the Contributor®, a mix of CONsultant and disTRIBUTOR, to find know-how and reference designs to help our customers develop new products and reduce their time-to-market. One aspect of the technology transition today is the move towards wireless applications. And WBC decided to investigate this aspect and develop a new added value concept for our customers".
"150 years ago a remote control would have been considered a sorcerer's tool, nowadays users are demanding connectivity, anytime, anywhere" explains Rosa. The wireless industry is the focus of numerous vendors of systems, semiconductors, and software designers who are driving improvements in cost, power consumption, and spectrum efficiency.
Wireless customers can be divided into two groups: traditional RF applications experts and non-expert customers who need to move their applications to exchange data through a wireless connection.
To serve both customer groups, WBC as a consultant carefully analysed regulations and standards and is helping customers to choose their wireless link, guiding them through different criteria (compatibility, cost, reach, security among others).
Depending on the level of integration requested, WBC as one of the fastest growing specialist distributor in Europe is now in a position to offer various solutions based on its world-class portfolio of franchises and its network of third party partners.
