Transfer of manufacturing gives us cheaper electronics

The competition within the electronics industry is getting tougher and tougher. As a result of that the prices on consumer electronics are going down which benefits us consumers when we are going out on holiday shopping.

The holiday shopping hit record levels in both US and Sweden. In Sweden the sales of electronics has boosted the holiday shopping. The mp3 player is a best seller in both US and Sweden. Both plasma screens and LCD-TVs are getting cheaper and you could get a DVD player in a Swedish store for about $47. Of course that DVD player is not labelled Sony, Pioneer or Philips but instead some brand imported from for example China and unknown to us in the Nordic. The manufacturing in the low cost regions does not just widening margins for the traditional electronics brands but also gives us cheaper products when the low-price brands are pulling down the prices on the more expensive brands.