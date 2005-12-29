NEC to delist from European exchanges

NEC Corporation announced that it resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors to apply for delisting of its ordinary shares and depositary receipts (collectively, the "shares") from the London, Euronext Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Swiss stock exchanges as follows.

1. Reasons of Delisting

NEC has concluded to delist its shares from the London, Euronext Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Swiss stock exchanges because such delisting would not affect its shareholders and investors and trading volume of its shares on these stock exchanges is substantially small.



2. Stock Exchanges Where NEC Shares Remain Listed

The Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Osaka Securities Exchange, the Nagoya Stock Exchange, the Sapporo Securities Exchange, the Fukuoka Stock Exchange, and the Nasdaq National Market



3. Planned Date of Delisting Application

NEC will begin applying to each stock exchange for delisting in January 2006.



4. Delisting Schedule

Delisting from the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the Swiss Stock Exchange will be processed in accordance with the rules and procedures of the respective stock exchange, and be completed by the end of September 2006.