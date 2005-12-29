Thales and IBD Holding in Joint Venture

Thales and IBD Holding GmbH have announced the creation of a joint venture called Advanced Survivability Technology SAS. The new company will specialise in survivability technologies for armoured vehicles.

Advanced Survivability Technology is headquartered in La Fert -Saint-Aubin, near Orleans, central France, and is equally owned by the two partners.



Advanced Survivability Technology combines IBD Holding GmbH's advanced technologies and Thales' capabilities in electronics and international presence in land systems. It aims to become a global leader in survivability technologies (including active protection) for armoured vehicles.



The innovative solutions developed by Advanced Survivability Technology are expected to generate significant growth in the next few years, as improving vehicle protection without increasing armour thickness is a critical priority for the armed forces. These solutions will meet the survivability requirements of land forces while contributing to high mobility. They will be versatile and able to adapt to all types of threats in all environments.



"By joining forces with IBD Holding GmbH - whose strength lies in its huge capacity to innovate - Thales has reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to meet the needs of armed forces in the critical area of force protection," said Bruno Rambaud, Senior Vice President of Thales' Land & Joint Systems Division. "This new joint venture strengthens the Group's position as a major player with an integrated offering in the land systems market."



The new joint venture is the result of close partnership between Thales and IBD Holding GmbH initiated in 2003.



"By creating Advanced Survivability Technology, IBD Holding GmbH and Thales have combined their respective capabilities to meet the need for enhanced vehicle protection and to further develop the concept of active protection for personnel, both now and in the future," added Ulf Deisenroth, Chief Executive of IBD Holding GmbH.