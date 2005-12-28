Ericsson is requesting a new government

Swedish economic news yesterday interviewed the Swedish telecom giant Ericsson's CEO Carl-Henrik Svanberg. He expressed some dissatisfaction about the politics the current government of Sweden is running.

At the question of whether Sweden needs a new government or not Svanberg said: - I believe it would be better to be given a new alternative, I believe that we need to find new solutions, we must dare to create new private alternatives and lower the pressure from taxes, said Ericsson's CEO Carl-Henric Svanberg.



- I believe that it would benefit Sweden. I believe that it would be easier to achieve more growth and I believe that we so must if we want to keep our welfare model and have a society that takes care of its citizens in a reasonable way, he added.



Well informed sources tell evertiq that Ericsson is planning to move all of its manufacturing from Sweden. This would according to the sources take place sometime after the Swedish election in autumn 2006. The reason named for the moving is according to evertiq's sources that the quality in China has reached levels that there is no longer competitive to manufacture in Sweden. In addition the Chinese are according to the sources more willing to work and are working harder over more hours a day.