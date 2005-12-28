Government puts in veto<br>against Atlas acquisition

Two buyers are struggling to get their hands on the German electronics company Atlas Elektronik. Although one of them has put in the highest bid the German government has put in its veto to prevent the deal.

A consortium of ThyssenKrupp AG and European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. EADS N.V has made an offer to buy the German electronics company Atlas Elektronik GmbH but also the French electronics company Thales S.A. is interested in the company and even though Thales made the offer of 300 MEUR, which is about 50 MEUR more than the Germans offered, the deal could be prevented by the government's veto.