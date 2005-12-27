PSION's Potter's advice -<br>"Follow the market"

The early 90's successful personal electronic organizer were brought to the market by the UK based electronics company PSION. In an article PSION's boss Sir David Potter takes the opportunity in a Financial Times Interview to give some advices to emerging companies and start-ups.

“Science does not translate itself into business just like that, it is far more complicated. We have in Britain a rather kind of fey belief that you have a nice idea in a laboratory and you get a market out of that. It doesn't happen like that,” he said about the governments role in helping the industry to put products om the market.



“We need to be much closer to the market and not imagine that Cambridge or Imperial College are by themselves going to be able to spin out companies that are going to become world beaters.”



“My first advice is follow the market above all. Don't think about your technology. If you've got skills and advantage in a particular area, work in that area but use the technology for the market not the other way around. Don't try and create the market from the technology,” he told FT.com.