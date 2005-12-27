LEAP and SWAN saves<br> Circatex £12000 a week

With the cost of electricity up 60% this year alone Circatex is actively reducing costs with two initiatives LEAP and SWAN.

Aimed at reducing utilities costs and to play its part in reducing the use of carbon based fuels LEAP (Lower Energy Action Plan) measures actual energy use and implements energy reduction plans for each item of plant or process, and SWAN (SWitch off At Night) creates a positive culture of switching off lights, computers and equipment not in use. With support from the Carbon Trust both initiatives are already proving to be successful with significant savings.



"We cannot pass these costs on to our customers, nor could we absorb all these costs ourselves, so something had to be done. But we are now making big savings and all our workforce are aware of the importance of conserving energy and saving money", business manager Eddie Smith told www.southtynesidetoday.co.uk.