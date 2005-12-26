Implementing Lean Production -<br>difficult in the Nordic

According to a survey made by evertiq business managers could face some troubles when implementing the Lean Production principles to their companies.

In the survey as much as 19 percent answered that there could be some problems to get along with their employees an engage them in the implementing process of the Lean Production principles.



The survey was released in connection with the release of the second part of the free Lean Production manual released by the Swedish company Part Development. As much as 68% of those who participated in the survey are planning to implement the Lean Production principles at their companies. 90% of those who participated in the survey thinks that the initiative with a free Lean Production manual is great and a step further in the right direction.