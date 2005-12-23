New defence order to Saab

Saab Systems has received an order worth MSEK 140 (about 14 MEUR) from Land Systems Hägglunds AB for the UTAAS Fire Control System for the Danish Army's CV9035 Combat Vehicles.

“Our excellent cooperation with Land Systems Hägglunds AB has once again been successful, and this order consolidates Saab Systems' position as a leading supplier of fire director and fire control systems for tanks and combat vehicles,” says Dan-Åke Enstedt, President of the Saab Systems business unit.



UTAAS (Universal Tank and Anti Aircraft System) is a modular fire director and fire control system for tanks and combat vehicles. The system offers direct fire capability, which means that the gunner can take aim independently of the vehicle's movements while the fire control system automatically aligns the gun. Saab has over 50 years' experience of developing and manufacturing advanced optical sights, working with the very latest night vision technology. A total of over 1,000 systems have been sold for the CV90 to Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark.



