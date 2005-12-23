Electronics Production | December 23, 2005
Jabil hires new European boss
Jabil Circuit, Inc. announced numerous promotions that will enhance the company's ability to serve global electronics and technology companies.
Senior Vice President John P. Lovato is named Regional President - Europe. Lovato, who joined Jabil in 1990 as a Business Unit Manager also served as: Business Unit Director; General Manager of Jabil's California plant; Vice President, Global Business Units and Senior Vice President, Business Development. Lovato earned a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada and previously worked for Texas Instruments.
Michel Charriau will assume the role of Senior Advisor, Europe and will work closely with Lovato. Charriau joined Jabil in 2002 serving as Jabil's European Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his tenure at Jabil, Charriau was Executive Vice President of Philips Consumer Electronics and the Chief Executive Officer of Philips Contract Manufacturing Services, both divisions of Royal Philips Electronics. Charriau joined Philips' Semiconductor Division in France in 1969 and held several executive positions with Philips, including Chief Purchasing Officer of Consumer Electronics and Chief Operating Officer of Car Systems in Germany. Charriau holds an Engineering degree from Ecole Centrale de Lille.
Kevin C. Mazula is named Vice President, Sales - Europe. Mazula joined Jabil in 2003 with responsibility for European sales. His previous experience includes positions with Sybron International, Scott Paper, and General Electric. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a master's degree of business administration in International Finance from the Wharton School, and a master's degree in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.
Maurice Dunlop is named Vice President, Business Development - Europe. Dunlop joined Jabil in 1998 as a Business Unit Manager in Scotland. He most recently served as Senior Director of Business Management for the company's facilities in Western Europe. Before joining Jabil, Dunlop served ACT Manufacturing, Digital Equipment Corporation and British manufacturer Elonex.
Carey A. Paulus is named Vice President, Global Business Unit. Paulus joined Jabil in 1998 as a Business Unit Director and most recently served as Senior Business Unit Director for accounts including Cisco Systems and Royal Philips Electronics. Prior to Jabil, Paulus was Vice President of European Operations for Thomas & Betts and held several positions at Augat Europe. Paulus holds a bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University.
James C. Luginbill is named Vice President, Global Business Unit. Luginbill joined Jabil in 1998 as a Business Unit Director to facilitate the assimilation of facilities Jabil acquired from Hewlett-Packard in Bergamo, Italy and Boise, Idaho. Luginbill was responsible for taking this business account to Jabil facilities worldwide, including China, Brazil and the Ukraine. Prior to joining Jabil, Luginbill spent 17 years with Hewlett -Packard, holding various manufacturing positions in engineering, product development and support. Luginbill earned a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Oregon State University.
Anthony Allan is named Vice President, Global Business Unit. In his new position, Allan will head Jabil's efforts in the medical marketplace. Allan joined Jabil in 1995 as Business Unit Coordinator in Scotland. Allan has served as Senior Business Unit Director and worked to assimilate acquisitions Jabil completed in Europe, including Marconi, PLC and Royal Philips Electronics. Before joining Jabil, he served Digital Equipment Company and Electroconnect Ltd. Allan earned diplomas in Mechanical Engineering from Glasgow Caledonia University and in Quality Management from Paisley University, both in Scotland.
Thomas T. O'Connor is named Vice President, Human Resources. This is a newly created position created to focus on structural, strategic and global human resources issues. O'Connor joined Jabil in 1998 and served in a variety of increasingly responsible roles in human resources, most recently as Senior Director, Human Resources - Americas. O'Connor's previous human resources experience includes tenures with Breed Technologies, Inc. and Porta Systems Corp. O'Connor earned a bachelor's degree at St. Joseph's College and a master's degree from Seton Hall University.
