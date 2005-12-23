Electronics Production | December 23, 2005
Marvell acquires UTStarcom's SoC Division
UTStarcom, Inc., and Marvell(R), today announced a definitive agreement for Marvell to purchase substantially all of the assets of UTStarcom's semiconductor design business division, including the assets related to UTStarcom's acquisition of Advanced Communications Devices Corporation in December 2001.
UTStarcom's semiconductor design business is primarily focused on developing wireless communications solutions including 3G wireless application technologies and silicon solutions for Personal Handyphone System (PHS) products.
"We are very pleased to enter into this agreement and look forward to further strengthening our relationship with UTStarcom," stated Dr. Sehat Sutardja, Marvell's president and chief executive officer. "Additionally, we are very excited to have this strong engineering team join the Marvell family as well as greatly expand our growing operations in China."
Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Marvell will purchase substantially all of the assets of UTStarcom's System-on-Chip semiconductor business division for $24 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close within sixty days following the satisfaction of regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. Additionally, in accordance with the definitive agreement, Marvell may pay an additional $16 million upon certain defined milestones being achieved. Upon closing, Marvell may record a one-time charge for purchased in-process research and development expenses. The amount of that charge, if any, has not yet been determined.
"This divestiture is consistent with the corporate restructuring plan announced earlier this year which is focused on streamlining our business to our strategic handset and system level core competencies and better aligning the company's resources with industry trends and sales opportunities in the marketplace," said Hong Lu, chief executive officer and president of UTStarcom, Inc. "We believe that this transaction will allow us to maintain the cost benefits enabled by our internal development of ASIC chip design by leveraging the proven semiconductor capabilities of Marvell."
"We are very pleased to enter into this agreement and look forward to further strengthening our relationship with UTStarcom," stated Dr. Sehat Sutardja, Marvell's president and chief executive officer. "Additionally, we are very excited to have this strong engineering team join the Marvell family as well as greatly expand our growing operations in China."
Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Marvell will purchase substantially all of the assets of UTStarcom's System-on-Chip semiconductor business division for $24 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close within sixty days following the satisfaction of regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. Additionally, in accordance with the definitive agreement, Marvell may pay an additional $16 million upon certain defined milestones being achieved. Upon closing, Marvell may record a one-time charge for purchased in-process research and development expenses. The amount of that charge, if any, has not yet been determined.
"This divestiture is consistent with the corporate restructuring plan announced earlier this year which is focused on streamlining our business to our strategic handset and system level core competencies and better aligning the company's resources with industry trends and sales opportunities in the marketplace," said Hong Lu, chief executive officer and president of UTStarcom, Inc. "We believe that this transaction will allow us to maintain the cost benefits enabled by our internal development of ASIC chip design by leveraging the proven semiconductor capabilities of Marvell."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments